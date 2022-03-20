Insight Folios Inc Makes New $203,000 Investment in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Insight Folios Inc acquired a new position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Upstart alerts:

In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $12,373,283.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $1,098,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,874 shares of company stock valued at $32,656,158. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Upstart from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $125.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.99 and a beta of 0.01. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.15 and a 1-year high of $401.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.43.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 15.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Upstart Profile (Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.