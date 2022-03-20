Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.31 Million in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 14,104,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,461,000 after purchasing an additional 439,385 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 801,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 514,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,966,000 after acquiring an additional 17,903 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 488,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,907,000 after acquiring an additional 267,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 408,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,627,000 after acquiring an additional 22,341 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HTRB stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.17. 65,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,402. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $36.70 and a twelve month high of $41.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.71.

