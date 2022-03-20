Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $245,000 in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stratasys by 9.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Stratasys by 0.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stratasys by 65.9% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Stratasys by 14.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Stratasys by 5.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.43. 712,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,075. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.54. Stratasys Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $42.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 1.25.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $167.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SSYS. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Stratasys from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cross Research upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stratasys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

