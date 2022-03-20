International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $169.17.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 220 ($2.86) to GBX 210 ($2.73) in a report on Monday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 230 ($2.99) to GBX 220 ($2.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. HSBC cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICAGY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average of $4.18. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $6.19.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

