Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Internet Initiative Japan Inc. offers a comprehensive range of Internet access services and Internet-related services to customers, including corporations and other Internet service providers, in Japan. The company offers its services via one of the largest Internet network backbones in Japan as well as between Japan and the United States. (PRESS RELEASE) “
OTCMKTS IIJIY opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.21. Internet Initiative Japan has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $43.60.
Internet Initiative Japan Inc engages in the provision of Internet connectivity and wide area network services; network systems construction, operation and maintenance; and telecommunications equipment. It operates through the Network Service and Systems Integration, and Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Operation segments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Internet Initiative Japan (IIJIY)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Internet Initiative Japan (IIJIY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Internet Initiative Japan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internet Initiative Japan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.