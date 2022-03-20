Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,249 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Intuit by 3.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 791,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,822,000 after purchasing an additional 23,130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Intuit by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,568,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,259,050,000 after purchasing an additional 41,496 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the second quarter worth about $249,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 16.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 3.4% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 998 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,654 shares of company stock worth $37,450,892. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTU opened at $479.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $508.87 and its 200-day moving average is $570.95. The stock has a market cap of $135.71 billion, a PE ratio of 61.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.15 and a twelve month high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Edward Jones upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Intuit from $840.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $624.45.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

