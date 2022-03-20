Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) Shares Acquired by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 148.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 884,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 528,204 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.3% of Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $18,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCQ. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.9% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCQ traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.13. 241,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,256. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.94 and a 1 year high of $21.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.02.

