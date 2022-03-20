Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Shares Acquired by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 861,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,052,000 after buying an additional 152,554 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 211,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,630,000 after buying an additional 26,611 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 194,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after buying an additional 30,667 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,702,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 118,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after buying an additional 11,074 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PEJ stock opened at $47.32 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 12-month low of $41.94 and a 12-month high of $54.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.77.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

