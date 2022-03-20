Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Stock Holdings Increased by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 541,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,503 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up approximately 8.4% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $92,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.34. The stock had a trading volume of 84,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,492. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.02. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $146.74 and a 12 month high of $176.73.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.