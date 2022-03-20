Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Shares Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF makes up 0.6% of PFG Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $6,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNQI. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 29.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 80.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PNQI stock traded up $5.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,842. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.49. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $142.29 and a 1-year high of $261.71.

