Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,394 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,636,933,000 after acquiring an additional 86,779 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,475,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,307,000 after acquiring an additional 119,077 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $728,817,000 after acquiring an additional 129,433 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,882,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,904,000 after acquiring an additional 41,342 shares during the period. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $351.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $350.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.97. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $307.39 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

