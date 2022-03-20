Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Vivid Financial Management Inc.

Vivid Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.7% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $405,000. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ traded up $7.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $351.49. 83,047,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,049,992. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $350.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.97. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $307.39 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.