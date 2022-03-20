Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Holdings Raised by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $21.69 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $22.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.01.

