Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Acquired by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $13,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TAN. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 409.8% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 599,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,953,000 after buying an additional 482,154 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the third quarter valued at $8,466,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 7,995.5% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 105,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 103,941 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 699,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,463,000 after purchasing an additional 96,234 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the third quarter valued at $5,605,000.

NYSEARCA TAN traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $76.04. 1,501,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,469. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.32. Invesco Solar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.08 and a fifty-two week high of $101.58.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

