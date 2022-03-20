Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,637,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,319,000 after purchasing an additional 99,035 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,416.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,860,000 after purchasing an additional 61,096 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.17. 2,409,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,747,265. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.50. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $136.56 and a one year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

