Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of RSP stock opened at $157.17 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $136.56 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.50.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.