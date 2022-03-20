Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $6,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XLG. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 192.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 130,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,141,000 after acquiring an additional 85,890 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 646,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,309,000 after purchasing an additional 40,329 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 126.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,498,000 after purchasing an additional 36,353 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter worth about $10,037,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 236.4% in the third quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 35,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,802,000 after purchasing an additional 25,132 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $343.38 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $288.78 and a one year high of $374.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.95.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

