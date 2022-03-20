IOG (LON:IOG) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $36.41

IOG plc (LON:IOG – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 36.41 ($0.47) and traded as high as GBX 39.74 ($0.52). IOG shares last traded at GBX 39 ($0.51), with a volume of 2,027,137 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £204.30 million and a P/E ratio of -12.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 36.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 31.51.

IOG Company Profile (LON:IOG)

IOG Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It focuses on the gas resources. The company holds 50% working interests in the Blythe gas field, Elgood, Elland, Nailsworth, Southwark, Goddard, Southsea, Abbeydale, Thornbridge, Kelham, Panther, and Grafton licences; and 100% interest in Harvey property.

