iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Up 21.3%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) shares shot up 21.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.65 and last traded at $3.53. 638,110 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 21,311,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.
A number of brokerages recently commented on IQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. HSBC reduced their target price on iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark assumed coverage on iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, iQIYI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.92.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.
iQIYI Company Profile (NASDAQ:IQ)
iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iQIYI (IQ)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.