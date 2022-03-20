iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Up 21.3%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) shares shot up 21.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.65 and last traded at $3.53. 638,110 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 21,311,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. HSBC reduced their target price on iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark assumed coverage on iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, iQIYI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.92.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in iQIYI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iQIYI by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of iQIYI by 282.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in iQIYI by 185.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 8,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

