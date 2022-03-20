IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of IRIDEX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.
Shares of NASDAQ IRIX opened at $4.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.32. IRIDEX has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $9.71.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.10% of the company’s stock.
IRIDEX Company Profile (Get Rating)
IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.
