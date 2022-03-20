IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of IRIDEX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IRIX opened at $4.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.32. IRIDEX has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $9.71.

IRIDEX ( NASDAQ:IRIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a negative return on equity of 32.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that IRIDEX will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.