iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV) Shares Acquired by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EEMV. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 1,527.5% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 59,345 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 182,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,415,000 after purchasing an additional 28,692 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,760,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 44,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 23,909 shares during the period.

Shares of EEMV stock opened at $61.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.78.

