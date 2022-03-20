iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) Holdings Lifted by Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $7,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACWV. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the third quarter valued at about $271,000. Vicus Capital grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter.

BATS ACWV traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $104.12. The stock had a trading volume of 75,347 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.69. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 1 year low of $77.01 and a 1 year high of $88.22.

