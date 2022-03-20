iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Shares Purchased by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank owned about 0.06% of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,087,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,259,000 after purchasing an additional 88,280 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 56,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 26,143 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $426,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $425,000. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $401,000.
Shares of SUSB opened at $24.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.57. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $26.14.
