iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Holdings Lifted by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 633,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,874,000 after purchasing an additional 292,389 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 350,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,652,000 after purchasing an additional 149,439 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 286,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,347,000 after purchasing an additional 101,753 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 262,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,468,000 after purchasing an additional 117,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 161.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 82,808 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:USXF opened at $35.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.36 and a 200-day moving average of $37.20. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $31.85 and a twelve month high of $39.91.

