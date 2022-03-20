iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by Arbor Investment Advisors LLC

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF comprises about 0.3% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,329,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,764,000 after purchasing an additional 210,969 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,698,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.57. The stock had a trading volume of 333,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,759. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $73.73 and a 52 week high of $93.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.74.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

