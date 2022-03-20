iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) is Affinia Financial Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Affinia Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Affinia Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Affinia Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 337,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,878,000 after purchasing an additional 173,025 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,988,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,749,000 after purchasing an additional 99,834 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,898,000 after purchasing an additional 85,379 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 203,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,511,000 after purchasing an additional 79,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3,449.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 72,887 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $96.08 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $84.66 and a one year high of $106.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.06.

