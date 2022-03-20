iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 909.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 36,039 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,933.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $165.40. 5,480,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,609,875. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.35. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $146.94 and a twelve month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.