iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 909.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 36,039 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $165.40 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $146.94 and a 12-month high of $171.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

