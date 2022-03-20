iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Prosperity Planning Inc.

Prosperity Planning Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 67.1% during the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $259.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $256.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.93. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $229.41 and a 52-week high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.