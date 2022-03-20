iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Purchased by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.4% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36,421.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,059,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 15,018,014 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,226,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,071,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,362,000 after acquiring an additional 406,304 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,963,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,614,000 after acquiring an additional 257,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,538.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 232,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,297,000 after acquiring an additional 218,040 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWS traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.83. 947,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,269. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $105.30 and a 52-week high of $124.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.88 and its 200-day moving average is $118.11.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.