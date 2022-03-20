iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.7% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 63.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period.

IVV opened at $447.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $443.06 and its 200-day moving average is $453.08. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $385.34 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

