iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Sold by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC reduced its position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.87. The stock had a trading volume of 276,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,676. iShares US Financials ETF has a one year low of $72.69 and a one year high of $91.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.18.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

