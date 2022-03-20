J & J Snack Foods Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (NASDAQ:JJSF)

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.633 per share on Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.

J & J Snack Foods has increased its dividend by 10.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. J & J Snack Foods has a payout ratio of 50.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect J & J Snack Foods to earn $4.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.53 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.3%.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $155.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.23 and a 200 day moving average of $154.14. J & J Snack Foods has a one year low of $134.68 and a one year high of $181.71.

J & J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $318.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.55 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JJSF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company.

In other news, COO Stephen Every sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total transaction of $100,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after purchasing an additional 10,838 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,058,000 after buying an additional 53,401 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,188,000 after buying an additional 9,340 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J & J Snack Foods (Get Rating)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distributes frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.