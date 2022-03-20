Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jabil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.67. Jabil posted earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jabil will report full-year earnings of $6.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $7.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $8.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JBL shares. Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com lowered Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.43.

Shares of JBL traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,082,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,540. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.41. Jabil has a 1-year low of $47.92 and a 1-year high of $72.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.90%.

In other Jabil news, Director Martha Brooks bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.63 per share, for a total transaction of $190,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $1,355,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,505 shares of company stock valued at $6,583,154 over the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the third quarter valued at $47,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

