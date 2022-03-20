Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Jacobs Engineering Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.56.

J opened at $141.22 on Thursday. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52-week low of $114.11 and a 52-week high of $149.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.53.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 319.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 32,321 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 691,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,318,000 after purchasing an additional 35,982 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 443,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,196,000 after purchasing an additional 24,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,182,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,820,000 after purchasing an additional 53,432 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

