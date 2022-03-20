Jacqueline Bassani Sells 6,000 Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Stock

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) EVP Jacqueline Bassani sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $108,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $17.97 on Friday. IMAX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.60.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IMAX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,965,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in IMAX by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,831,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,758,000 after purchasing an additional 602,434 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in IMAX by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,844,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,992,000 after purchasing an additional 391,934 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in IMAX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,731,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IMAX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.
About IMAX (Get Rating)
IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IMAX (IMAX)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.