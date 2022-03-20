Jacqueline Bassani Sells 6,000 Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Stock

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) EVP Jacqueline Bassani sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $108,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $17.97 on Friday. IMAX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IMAX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,965,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in IMAX by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,831,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,758,000 after purchasing an additional 602,434 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in IMAX by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,844,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,992,000 after purchasing an additional 391,934 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in IMAX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,731,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IMAX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IMAX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.86.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

