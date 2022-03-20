Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jaguar Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
NASDAQ JAGX opened at $0.60 on Friday. Jaguar Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.84.
About Jaguar Health (Get Rating)
Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.
