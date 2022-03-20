Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jaguar Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ JAGX opened at $0.60 on Friday. Jaguar Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 234.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 91,280 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 193.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,790,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after buying an additional 1,840,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.

