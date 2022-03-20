JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 691,570 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 16,041,971 shares.The stock last traded at $65.37 and had previously closed at $61.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. HSBC decreased their price objective on JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of $87.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.94.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $2.11. JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $275.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

