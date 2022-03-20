Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €21.30 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.30 ($23.41) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DTE has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($29.67) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.60 ($27.03) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($29.12) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($24.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €25.20 ($27.69) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €23.62 ($25.96).

DTE stock opened at €16.70 ($18.35) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €16.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is €16.65. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of €12.72 ($13.98) and a 52 week high of €18.13 ($19.92).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

