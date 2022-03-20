Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is a diversified financial services company. It engaged in investment banking and capital markets, merchant banking and an alternative asset management platform. The company’s financial service businesses are Berkadia which provide commercial mortgage banking, investment sales and servicing; Leucadia Asset Management provide asset management; HomeFed provide a publicly traded real estate company, FXCM provides online foreign exchange trading services and Foursight Capital provide vehicle finance. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on JEF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.00.

NYSE JEF opened at $32.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.42. Jefferies Financial Group has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $149,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

