Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Philip Morris International Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Philip Morris International in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now expects that the company will earn $5.46 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s FY2023 earnings at $5.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.93 EPS.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also commented on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.57.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $93.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.80. The firm has a market cap of $145.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $112.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.76%.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

