Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Skillz Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Skillz in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.19). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Skillz’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Get Skillz alerts:

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Skillz had a negative net margin of 47.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $108.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Skillz’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SKLZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.36.

SKLZ opened at $3.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.77. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.82. Skillz has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 6.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKLZ. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Skillz by 945.5% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Skillz during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Skillz during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Skillz news, Director Harry Sloan purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $227,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $2,142,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

About Skillz (Get Rating)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.