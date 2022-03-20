JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Holdings Cut by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP decreased its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,276 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 737,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 319,618 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 403,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 17,346 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 93,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,576,000 after purchasing an additional 383,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JBLU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. MKM Partners lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.86.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $14.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average of $14.70. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Profile (Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.