John Gannfors Sells 4,418 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Stock

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) EVP John Gannfors sold 4,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $198,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ODP opened at $46.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.90. The ODP Co. has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $51.40.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. ODP had a positive return on equity of 12.91% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ODP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ODP in the third quarter worth $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ODP in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ODP by 26.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in ODP in the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in ODP by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

ODP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded ODP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on ODP in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company.

About ODP

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

