Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $1,669,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 46,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 28,329 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $596,937.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,856 shares of company stock worth $1,011,751 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.36.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $65.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $58.15 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.89.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 61.82%.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

