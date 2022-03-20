Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $183.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $180.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JNJ. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $180.57.

JNJ opened at $174.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.65 and its 200 day moving average is $166.26.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

