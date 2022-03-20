JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €235.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($258.24) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOW3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($230.77) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €185.00 ($203.30) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €225.00 ($247.25) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($274.73) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €260.00 ($285.71) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €248.73 ($273.33).

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €153.92 ($169.14) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €174.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is €183.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €131.30 ($144.29) and a 12-month high of €252.20 ($277.14). The company has a market cap of $31.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.20.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

