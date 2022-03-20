JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Target Price to €57.00

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €65.00 ($71.43) to €57.00 ($62.64) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FPRUY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fraport from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fraport from €57.00 ($62.64) to €54.00 ($59.34) in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Fraport from €76.00 ($83.52) to €80.00 ($87.91) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Fraport from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.67.

FPRUY opened at $29.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.69. Fraport has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $39.58.

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

