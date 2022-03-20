JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by M. Kulyk & Associates LLC

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chronos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Chapman Investment Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Ardent Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,210,000. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 6,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $202.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.47.

Shares of JPM opened at $140.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $413.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $127.27 and a one year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.53.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.