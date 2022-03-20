JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Target Price to GBX 163

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 201 ($2.61) to GBX 163 ($2.12) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DROOF. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deliveroo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 190 ($2.47) to GBX 208 ($2.70) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $180.33.

Shares of DROOF stock opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average is $3.13. Deliveroo has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $6.20.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

